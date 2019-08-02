The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 2
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack opens fall camp
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: DL coach Kevin Patrick has plenty of experienced talent
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker pre-camp projected depth chart: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker projected pre-camp depth chart: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: Devon Daniels
• Raleigh News & Observer — Sammy George represents locals in Raleigh’s Sir Walter Miler running event
• Charlotte Observer — Why Drake Maye chose Alabama over UNC: The 2019 preseason All-Observer football team
• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State football player arrives at training camp in Rolls Royce
• GoPack.com — Football Announces Strength & Conditioning Award Winners
• GoPack.com — David Loera Named to 2019 Hermann Trophy Watch List
Tweets of the day
#PackCamp Arrivals@murchboy92 ROLLSing into campszn— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2019
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/yZoMwbZKik
#PackCamp Arrivals— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2019
New whip for @PigskinMatt (Thanks for the ride, @NHLCanes)
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/sBG8b7yqeF
#PackCamp arrivals@AUTENRIETH21 coming in old school— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2019
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/gSGaI0CMXu
Last #PackCamp Arrival came from the outback to the Wolfpack @mackenzmorgan94— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2019
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/Sl9sRjPVfh
#PackCamp Arrivals— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2019
The 🔥 & the 🧯@CJ_Riley19 @TheReal_jm17 👨🏾🚒🚨 pic.twitter.com/oE08KSNadH
#PackCamp Arrivals— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2019
Special Delivery for @JoshF_Jackson65#FEDDex
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/3vsR9t2vvg
#PackCamp Arrivals— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 1, 2019
☠️ 🏍@brockmiller5 pic.twitter.com/2TM12EHnPO
Turns out our new @PackAthletics director @BooCorrigan had a front row seat for our favorite day in history. Can you spot him in this photo from the 1983 championship game? 🏀 👀 #TBT— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) August 1, 2019
Get the whole story in the fall issue of NC State magazine this October. pic.twitter.com/ywWDgZjh93
And more here: https://t.co/e7cDG2NFHz— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 2, 2019
The 1974 national champion @PackMensBball team remains one of the greatest teams in the history of college basketball. Players like Tommy Burleson are such an important part of our history, and I appreciate how he remains connected to NC State. #GoPack #PackAlways pic.twitter.com/M3nb976npk— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) August 1, 2019
——
