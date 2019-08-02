News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 2

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack opens fall camp

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: DL coach Kevin Patrick has plenty of experienced talent

• The Wolfpacker — Training Camp Special: 25% off plus $75 FREE gear

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker pre-camp projected depth chart: Defense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker projected pre-camp depth chart: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: Devon Daniels

• Raleigh News & Observer — Sammy George represents locals in Raleigh’s Sir Walter Miler running event

• Charlotte Observer — Why Drake Maye chose Alabama over UNC: The 2019 preseason All-Observer football team

• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State football player arrives at training camp in Rolls Royce

• GoPack.com — Football Announces Strength & Conditioning Award Winners

• GoPack.com — David Loera Named to 2019 Hermann Trophy Watch List


Tweets of the day

——

