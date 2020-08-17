 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 17
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 17

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Aug. 17.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Updated Wolfpack basketball class of 2021 recruiting hot board

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A with Devin Leary’s quarterback consultant

• Winston-Salem Journal — NCAA’s top doctor: COVID-19 testing needs to improve to play

• Technician — Commentary: We may not see college sports return to normalcy for a while, and they shouldn’t

• Technician — Newcomers to men’s soccer for 2020 fall season

• Technician — McMillan earns extension, Warren named to Kia All-Seeding Games First Team in Orlando

