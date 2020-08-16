Shortly after NC State football's spring practice was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary sought the help of a nationally recognized quarterback consultant to both improve and maintain his fundamentals.

Enter Malcolm Bell.

No stranger to the area, Bell played four seasons for North Carolina Central before a quick stint in the Canadian Football League. At the conclusion of his playing career, he returned home to Virginia where he's developed a list of D1 quarterback clients in the commonwealth and North Carolina.

"He's worked with multiple quarterbacks that play in the ACC," said Leary of Bell following the first day of fall camp. "Mainly we just focused on little fundamental things, such as tightening up my throwing motion, footwork, typical quarterback stuff. It was really good to work with him."

Bell agreed to talk to The Wolfpacker about his time working with the NC State starting quarterback: