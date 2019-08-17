The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, Aug. 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — It has been a smooth transition for linebacker Drake Thomas
• WRAL.com — PNA Arena implementing clear bag policy effective next month
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer welcomes College of Charleston in free exhibition Saturday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack opens season with Sunday exhibition at UNC
Tweets of the day
It's GAMEDAY in Raleigh! pic.twitter.com/IoR2r3Bnzj— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 17, 2019
Lots of eyes on Kyler, Daniel, Dwayne & Drew... but I’m here to argue Ryan Finley has been the BEST rookie QB up to this point! Go ahead and @ me... I can handle it!— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 16, 2019
In 1981, Mr. and Ms. Wuf of @NCState were married by the @WakeForest Demon Deacon, proving even rivalries can be set aside by love! 🎩🐺#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/4qAhIdFvZs— NC Museum of History (@NCmuseumhistory) August 16, 2019
1️⃣5️⃣ days until kickoff!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 16, 2019
Our @PackFootball season opener is also our annual Red and White Game! Check out the seating chart below to help us paint Carter-Finley Stadium 🔴 and ⚪️!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/tQPpSL8cJ3
Energy 🔌 #PackCamp | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/Ub3ZE0SWPV— NC State Football 🐺🐺 (@PackFootball) August 16, 2019
Odds to win ACC via @betonline_ag:https://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2019
Clemson -400
Miami 8/1
Virginia 16/1
FSU, Virginia Tech 18/1
Syracuse 20/1
NC State 28/1
BC, Georgia Tech, Pitt 50/1
UNC, Duke 66/1
Louisville, Wake Forest 100/1
Tristan Maxwell “Wired to Score”#PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) August 16, 2019
- Sporting offers from Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Providence, South Florida, St. Louis, Temple, & Texas A&M, he is still searching for respect on the national level.
Read: https://t.co/8tmMnxOmOI pic.twitter.com/pnIVMYI1a7
NC STATE is a Hands in the Dirt type of program. Drafted or not our players are built to have a certain mindset. #PackPros #PackMentality #HTT https://t.co/aZvH4yAoWf— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) August 16, 2019
Sometimes you just have to say it aloud to hear how ridiculous it sounds:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) August 17, 2019
Only Adidas paid the best high school players in the country https://t.co/CVlCfjpe99
Hey, @EAMaddenNFL —@Equipment_Guru said he needed to see some of @astronaut's practice footage to increase his catch rating.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 17, 2019
Will this do? Asking for a friend ... pic.twitter.com/QOop2n2ps7