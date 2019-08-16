In the spring, NC State freshman linebacker Drake Thomas wore No. 13. Those who have watched the local product from Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C., through the years almost had a hard time recognizing him.

He was well associated with being No. 32 and making plays all over the field for Heritage in high school.

This fall, everything seems normal again.

Thomas and the former No. 32 on defense, defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams, have switched numbers. What also seems normal is hearing Thomas is making plays in practice and probably going to play this fall as a true freshman.

Thomas credits the older linebackers for helping him reach this point so soon.

“Particularly I would say Isaiah Moore and Brock Miller in the linebacker group have really brought me along, taught me a lot of things where I need to know to keep improving,” Thomas said. “In the back half we have [safety] Jarius Morehead, and he has been great for me.”

Thomas was able to enroll early at NC State. Going through spring ball has also helped him get ahead.

“It’s fast,” Thomas said of practices. “Everything is constantly going. You have to know what you’re doing, know where you need to be, know your formation. It’s all one speed and just keeps you constantly going.

“It’s an adjustment I made in the spring and continue to work on it and adjust this fall.”

Another adjustment Thomas joked about was getting used to the screaming from coaches.

“First in spring it was a little bit of a shock to me, constantly someone is yelling, someone is in your face, someone is in your ear telling you what to do,” he said.

Thomas had some clues about what it would be like since his brother, redshirt sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas, is in his third year with the program. But the younger Thomas is quick to note there are a lot of differences between the two players and their responsibilities.

“Obviously we are on two different sides of the ball, so his extra work, his workouts, what he needs to get done is a little bit different than what I need to get done,” Thomas added.

One thing that is true though, it truly is a family affair for the Thomas.

“It’s great,” Thomas stated. “My parents can probably come by whenever they want to check out a practice whenever they can. They can come see me and my brother play whenever they want, so that’s really good.”