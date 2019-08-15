The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Tanner Ingle enjoys switch to safety
• The Wolfpacker — Bonus photo gallery: Wolfpack in the heart of fall camp
• The Wolfpacker — A.J. Cole set to join Johnny Evans as NC State’s pro punters
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• Raleigh News & Observer — These five-star players landed at UNC and NC State. How did they fare after high school
• Greensboro News and Record — ACC Network is coming to Charter/Spectrum. It will be available Aug. 22
• GoPack.com — Beyond the game Plan: Tony Gibson
• GoPack.com — Joey Holcomb joins NC State baseball staff
• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay brings home bronze from junior World Championships
Tweets of the day
🚨📺🚨📺🚨📺🚨📺🚨— The ACC (@theACC) August 14, 2019
Welcome aboard, @GetSpectrum! Charter/Spectrum TV will now carry @accnetwork!
Visit https://t.co/N5u76JUGzo for the most current list of all providers. #WeDoThis pic.twitter.com/disbPkI23V
Thank you @GetSpectrum! If your provider isn't on board (looking at you @comcastcares & @dish/@Sling), it's time to switch so that you can run with the Pack on August 22! As a @sling customer, I know how easy it is to come and go these days. And how easy it is to never come back. https://t.co/XDHz2Fk5kG— Christopher C. Boyer (@CHRIScBOYER) August 14, 2019
I’ve been on scholarship for 24 hours and I’m still overwhelmed!!! THANK YOU GOD for blessing me with so many people who have helped and loved me throughout this! "And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up." (Galatians 6:9) pic.twitter.com/TNRNyRwbiM— William Brown III (@willybrown39) August 15, 2019
🐺 🤼♂️ | RECAP: R-Fr. Trent Hidlay is a 2019 World Medalist, brining home bronze at 86 kg at the Junior World Championships!!!#PackMentalityhttps://t.co/X1z1fFtmYx— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) August 14, 2019
Congrats @hoagieboyhidlay way to represent @PackWrestle Since 2017 @WolfpackWC has produced World🥈🥉🥉🥉 in the 919. #STATEment #PackMentality https://t.co/fdscDyNzDC— The Skip (@pat_popolizio) August 14, 2019
Also, shout out to Vojtech Mensik and Marek Chlup on helping the Czech Republic recently win the U23 European Championship! pic.twitter.com/55PWl7en3l— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) August 14, 2019
Congrats to our guys that helped their respective summer ball team recently win a league championship! @evanjustice34 & @reid_johnston29 -> @CotuitKettleers @Dav1har -> @MohawksBaseball @DevonteBrown03 -> @BrookhavenBucks pic.twitter.com/pQt3Lm7NqM— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) August 14, 2019
Some of the best scouting tools in the NL:— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) August 14, 2019
Best Hitter -- Christian Yelich
Fastest baserunner -- Trea Turner
Best pitcher -- Max Scherzer
Best infield arm -- Javier Baez
Best outfield arm -- Cody Bellinger
Best manager -- Dave Roberts
The full list:https://t.co/jkbmgpp8nx
We weren't kidding when we said 3x larger than the old board... pic.twitter.com/lOd2hNMU36— PNC Arena (@PNCArena) August 13, 2019
Tickets ✅— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) August 14, 2019
This group is one step closer to the @PackFootball opener! #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/E6NWjChGc7
Video of the day
Congrats to @hoagieboyhidlay! Can’t wait to watch these kind of takedowns in Reynolds this season. #PackMentality https://t.co/fJOZFfSrDL— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) August 14, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook