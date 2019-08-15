News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 08:19:09 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 15

Dqyaho86g8piiqbyg0lj
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolfpacker.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 15.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Tanner Ingle enjoys switch to safety

• The Wolfpacker — Bonus photo gallery: Wolfpack in the heart of fall camp

• The Wolfpacker — A.J. Cole set to join Johnny Evans as NC State’s pro punters

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five

• Raleigh News & Observer — These five-star players landed at UNC and NC State. How did they fare after high school

• Greensboro News and Record — ACC Network is coming to Charter/Spectrum. It will be available Aug. 22

• GoPack.com — Beyond the game Plan: Tony Gibson

• GoPack.com — Joey Holcomb joins NC State baseball staff

• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay brings home bronze from junior World Championships

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

Dqyaho86g8piiqbyg0lj
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolfpacker.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}