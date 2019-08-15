Sophomore Tanner Ingle made the switch from nickel to safety during spring practice, and he definitely sees a difference.

“It was an easy transition for me,” Ingle said. “From nickel to safety, the playbook gets a lot easier.”

The 5-foot-10, 188-pounder is in line for a starting spot against East Carolina on Aug. 31 in the season opener. He started the first seven games at nickel last year, and then came off the bench behind current fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin.

The Orlando, Fla., native proved to be a physical factor in run support with 44 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack that came against Florida State, and two forced fumbles.

Ingle’s tackling skill will be more pronounced at safety where head coach Dave Doeren likes him to playing in the box, similar to former Wolfpack safety Josh Jones.

“That spot fits me a lot better,” Ingle said. “I’m just trying to do things right. I’m studying my playbook, I listen and I’m coachable.

“I came to play the game and hitting is part of the game. That is what I like to do.”

Doeren has been preaching throughout the summer the need for the defense to create more turnovers. Safeties Ingle and fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead can be the leaders in that regard.

Ingle's hard hitting ability showed last season at both nickel and on special teams. He looks for inspiration from a pair of NFL safeties.

“There is going to be a lot more downhill plays at safety,” Ingle said. “I watch Tyrann Mathieu [of Kansas City Chiefs] all the time and study him. I watch Karl Joseph [of Oakland Raiders], who is from where I am from. I have learned a lot from him.”

A new position doesn’t mean Ingle can’t carry over some valuable lessons learned a year ago.

“I just need to keep my head on right,” Ingle said. “Last year, I had a lot of ups and downs, especially toward the end of the season. This year, I need to work on my mental strength.”

Griffin was injured during the 2018 fall camp, which opened up the door for Ingle to start at nickel. He had four games where he collected six tackles or more. He understood that teams were going to test him due to being fresh out of high school.

“It was pretty hectic,” said Ingle about the beginning of his freshman year. “In high school, we ran a zone scheme the whole time. I was just basically playing the post.

“My freshman year, I was man-to-man a lot. It was definitely a transition to me as a player.”