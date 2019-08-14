News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 14

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Aug. 14.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — A healthy Tabari Hines has a fresh perspective

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Ezemdi Udoh has quality role models

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: WRAL and 99.9 The Fan’s Lauren Brownlow

• The Wolfpacker — Rivals.com basketball recruiting guru talks NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s how the second half of the season shapes up for NC State Wolfpack football

• WRAL.com — NCSU welcomes all-stars during victory day

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack’s Thomas sticks with football

• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay will wrestle for bronze at Junior World Championships

• GoPack.com — Rogers captures #ITASummerNats singles title

Tweets of the day

