The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 14
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — A healthy Tabari Hines has a fresh perspective
• The Wolfpacker — NC State commit Ezemdi Udoh has quality role models
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: WRAL and 99.9 The Fan’s Lauren Brownlow
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals.com basketball recruiting guru talks NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s how the second half of the season shapes up for NC State Wolfpack football
• WRAL.com — NCSU welcomes all-stars during victory day
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack’s Thomas sticks with football
• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay will wrestle for bronze at Junior World Championships
Tweets of the day
Hey neighbor 👀🐺🏈@PackFootball prep always gets us hype for football season. pic.twitter.com/I1IC38fnUI— PNC Arena (@PNCArena) August 14, 2019
As #WPN is receiving their 2019 @PackFootball season tickets, we wanted to share this reminder to protect your🎟️!— NC State Tickets (@NCStateTickets) August 12, 2019
Never post your barcodes on any social media platforms ❌
Know where you can purchase verified tickets from ✔️
Beware of fake tickets ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/K9RIZ5Y4uD
Notre Dame, Clemson, N.C. State? Where will Will Shipley go? Well, the first 5-star recruit in Union County history says thishttps://t.co/yeeGLUvuZc— The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) August 14, 2019
Welcome to the #Big22 squad Austin Blaske @WJCLNews @SouthEffingham1 @AustinBlaske pic.twitter.com/8197sQHHbY— Amy Zimmer WJCL (@AmyZimmerWJCL) August 13, 2019
Another good day pic.twitter.com/KrRaMZuadZ— Taylor D. Adams (@TayDAdams) August 14, 2019
Nothing else to be said, time to make a lifetime decision 💯🙏🏾 #Final5 pic.twitter.com/A3RBB5kXic— Antonio Barber (@toniobarber11) August 14, 2019
It doesn’t get much better than this.— NC State Football 🐺🐺 (@PackFootball) August 14, 2019
Thanks @gigisraleigh for hanging out with us tonight. #1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/BDFy7D8ldL
🚨 OFFICIALLY IN THE SINGLE DIGITS 🚨— ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 13, 2019
(we launch in 9️⃣ days) pic.twitter.com/wSqgGgE7u1
Raiders waived punter Johnny Townsend. It’s AJ Cole’s job— Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) August 13, 2019
The Champion for #ITASummerNats women’s singles is Anna Rogers from NC State! pic.twitter.com/WJmMKhVewY— ITA Tennis (@ITA_Tennis) August 13, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook