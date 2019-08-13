Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford senior tight end Ezemdi Udoh originally planned to verbally commit to a college during the fall, but then NC State came along.

NC State offered the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder a scholarship June 5, and the Rivals.com two-star sleeper accepted the offer six days later. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Tennessee, Virginia, Akron, East Carolina, Elon, Liberty and Wofford.