NC State commit Ezemdi Udoh has quality role models
Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford senior tight end Ezemdi Udoh originally planned to verbally commit to a college during the fall, but then NC State came along.
NC State offered the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder a scholarship June 5, and the Rivals.com two-star sleeper accepted the offer six days later. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Tennessee, Virginia, Akron, East Carolina, Elon, Liberty and Wofford.
