News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State commit Ezemdi Udoh has quality role models

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Vonhtpj9zaagbw5z3dru
Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford senior tight end Ezemdi Udoh verbally committed to NC State on June 11. (Rivals.com)

Fayetteville (N.C.) Terry Sanford senior tight end Ezemdi Udoh originally planned to verbally commit to a college during the fall, but then NC State came along.

NC State offered the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder a scholarship June 5, and the Rivals.com two-star sleeper accepted the offer six days later. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Tennessee, Virginia, Akron, East Carolina, Elon, Liberty and Wofford.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}