TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 13

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 08:16:09 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 13.

Headlines


• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Cutting through the hypocrisy

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 31

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State try to deal with uncertainties

• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren post-practice pressor (Aug. 12, 2020)

• The Wolfpacker — Updates from Dave Doeren’s Zoom with the media

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon

• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s when 2020-21 high school sports, including football, will begin in NC

• Raleigh News & Observer — Playing or not playing? Uncertainty of a season looms over NC State’s football team

• Technician — TechSports writers share their favorite Pack football memory

• Technician — Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone fall sports while ACC, SEC, Big 12 hold firm

• Technician — Doeren: ‘Tell them they’re playing or tell them they’re not’

• GoPack.com — Life as a kicker

• GoPack.com — Dave Doeren media availability

• GoPack.com — King selected as ACC nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year

• GoPack.com — Grantham named NCAA postgraduate scholarship recipient

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 summer ball recap

