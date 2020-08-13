TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 13

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Aug. 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Cutting through the hypocrisy
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 31
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State try to deal with uncertainties
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren post-practice pressor (Aug. 12, 2020)
• The Wolfpacker — Updates from Dave Doeren’s Zoom with the media
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s when 2020-21 high school sports, including football, will begin in NC
• Raleigh News & Observer — Playing or not playing? Uncertainty of a season looms over NC State’s football team
• Technician — TechSports writers share their favorite Pack football memory
• Technician — Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone fall sports while ACC, SEC, Big 12 hold firm
• Technician — Doeren: ‘Tell them they’re playing or tell them they’re not’
• GoPack.com — Life as a kicker
• GoPack.com — Dave Doeren media availability
• GoPack.com — King selected as ACC nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year
• GoPack.com — Grantham named NCAA postgraduate scholarship recipient
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
MY TOP 11‼️#Agtg #BlessedAndThankful @PackFootball @ODUFootball @Vol_Football @TerpsFootball @Pitt_FB @JMUFootball @GopherFootball @GeorgiaTechFB @UConnFootball @BadgerFootball @FIUFootball shoutout to @EditsNooga for the edit pic.twitter.com/lrBTG2q8Jv— Marquise Brunson (@BrunsonBomber) August 12, 2020
List of schools contacting 2022 four-star Isaac McKneely “just about every day” are:— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) August 13, 2020
NC State, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisville, Purdue, Ohio State, Maryland, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Iowa.
2022 four-star De’Ante Green tells me he’s being prioritized by Kansas, Georgia, Tennessee, NC State, & NC A&T.— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) August 13, 2020
The NCAA also extended the temporary recruiting dead period for all sports through Sept. 30, 2020.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 12, 2020
NEWS: US senators are introducing an “athletes bill of rights” to:— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 13, 2020
-allow group-license deals (NCAA video game!) & revenue sharing
-ban Letters of Intent
-create lifetime scholarships
-require school transparency
“This isn’t radical - it’s just right.”https://t.co/MtzSwIhTB0
NCAA Council addressing potential additional year of eligibility for fall-sports athletes https://t.co/y9WsZOV6KP pic.twitter.com/tur46lB5sB— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) August 12, 2020
NCAA Division I Council adopts emergency legislation to comply with injunction in Alston antitrust case, which allows schools to provide unlimited benefits related to education. NCAA appealing to Supreme Court, but these changes likely in effect for upcoming recruiting class pic.twitter.com/TtYOG50Qut— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) August 12, 2020
Boston college not expected to play a non conference fb game. Will only play 10 Acc opponents— Mark Blaudschun (@blauds) August 13, 2020
#Purdue coach @JeffBrohm has put together a very detailed and thoughtful proposal for spring football in the #B1G and how it would work in fall 2021. Will have more later but here’s the overview. pic.twitter.com/2hKtArzqgJ— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 13, 2020
Video Of The Day
Junior kicker @The2018PK says he's "off to a good start" but has "a long ways to go." The @LouGrozaAward candidate talks with @JGravleySPORTS about his career, his goals and the source of his work ethic. #HTT pic.twitter.com/JH9epNuYjC— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 12, 2020
——
