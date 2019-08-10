The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 10
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolfpacker.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Talking basketball recruiting
• The Wolfpacker — Time is now for junior linebacker Louis Acceus
• Raleigh News & Observer — How brothers Thayer and Drake Thomas took different roads to NC State football
• Raleigh News & Observer — Longtime WRAL sports anchor is leaving to pursue other opportunities
• Winston-Salem Journal — Brothers Stephen and Benjamin Gosnell are back at East Surry after a short time in Virginia.
• GoPack.com — Practice Today, Scrimmage Tomorrow
• GoPack.com — Evans Named Preseason All-ACC
• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay Heads to Estonia for Junior World Championships
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cross Country Announces 2019 Competition Slate
Tweets of the day
Shout out to @NardFreeman_ on #FormerPlayerFri!— Nima Omidvar (@NimaOmidvar) August 10, 2019
✔5 yrs at NC State
✔4 NCAA tournaments
✔1 Sweet 16
✔Took his game ⬆️ a level every year through hard work
✔Demonstrated leadership through toughness & bringing the JUICE everyday
✔I taught him to be a PBG 😜
✔Pro in 🇹🇷&🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/RagOHFA6Oh
Great time checking out @PackFootball before the start of the new season pic.twitter.com/ty6CfYlebX— Smooth Operator (@NiklasSade) August 10, 2019
Behind the scenes at the ACC Network, women are running the show https://t.co/ovtvvL31CO via @usatoday— Jennifer Patrick Swift (@CoachPatrick_) August 10, 2019
Video of the day
Jaylen Samuels picking up where he left off last year. #TBvsPIT @JaySam1k— NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2019
📺: @nflnetwork
Watch on the NFL app: https://t.co/PUjPEgbtkN pic.twitter.com/OdUwKwN3Aw
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook