Shout out to @NardFreeman_ on #FormerPlayerFri ! ✔5 yrs at NC State ✔4 NCAA tournaments ✔1 Sweet 16 ✔Took his game ⬆️ a level every year through hard work ✔Demonstrated leadership through toughness & bringing the JUICE everyday ✔I taught him to be a PBG 😜 ✔Pro in 🇹🇷&🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/RagOHFA6Oh

Great time checking out @PackFootball before the start of the new season pic.twitter.com/ty6CfYlebX

Behind the scenes at the ACC Network, women are running the show https://t.co/ovtvvL31CO via @usatoday

Jaylen Samuels picking up where he left off last year. #TBvsPIT @JaySam1k 📺: @nflnetwork Watch on the NFL app: https://t.co/PUjPEgbtkN pic.twitter.com/OdUwKwN3Aw

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook