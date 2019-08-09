News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 10:55:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolfpacker podcast: Talking basketball recruiting

Dqyaho86g8piiqbyg0lj
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolfpacker.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
V7ipugo92m3e4ksrtsfi
Potential reclassifying guard Cam Hayes is set to officially visit NC State in September. (Jon Lopez/Nike)

The action in basketball recruiting for the class of 2020 has been heating up. NC State landed its first verbal commitment for that group when forward Nick Farrar from Apex (N.C.) Friendship High picked the Wolfpack Wednesday afternoon.

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss Farrar and what's potentially next for 2020 in this basketball recruiting podcast.


If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}