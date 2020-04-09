Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 9.

You can only pick 3. @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/BbrdtyfdnH

Newly formed panel could try NC State hoop case https://t.co/uHmFw7yEWr

#WPN OL Justin Chase is back in the portal this morning as a grad transfer. He saw action during the first 2 games of the 2019 season @TheWolfpacker @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody https://t.co/7xoKg1gmtk

Blessed To Receive An Offer From North Carolina State University... #1Pack1Goal #HTT 🐺 pic.twitter.com/00ykulIAVw

Truly humbled to say that have received another offer from NC State❗️Thank you💯 @CoachGarrisonOL @CoachBeauchamp @maoglynn2 @cristinaglynn11 pic.twitter.com/TizWfzWJyQ

Syracuse is the latest offer for 7’0” Unsigned Senior Quincy Ballard of Quality Education (NC) pic.twitter.com/f22BoBe8vl

Appreciate the leadership and update from @BooCorrigan in our @PackAthletics meeting during these unique times. Looking forward to seeing who accepts his quarantine beard contest @Elliott_Avent @CoachKD98 @StateCoachD @CoachKiefer @WolfpackSWD @WolfpackWes @PackWSOCoach day#7 pic.twitter.com/7oNkvnYxP2

9:00 PM Kansas vs. NC State FB (2003 Tangerine Bowl), ESPNU 9:00 PM Alabama vs. Clemson (2018 Sugar Bowl), SECN 9:30 PM Lakers at Trail Blazers (2013), NBATV 10:00 PM Michigan State at Michigan (2017), BTN) 10:30 PM Suns at Lakers (2011), NBATV

Who are you isolating with? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EKiK2RRIBy

Top Moments of 2019-20 Season: @kells_2017 & @TooEvsy4 combine to score 21 of our last 24 points, including the last 15 to lead us back from a double-digit second half deficit to beat Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/49pti1bd75

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook