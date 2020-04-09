News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 07:42:34 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 9

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 9.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s 3-2-1: Review of NC State safeties and nickels in 2019

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, coaches are staying connected with team

• The Wolfpacker — After a pandemic, the 1919 hoops team lifted the campus

• The Wolfpacker — Report: NC State basketball accepts NCAA case before new committee

• The Wolfpacker — Rivals analyst sees Shakeel Moore adding value beyond his ranking

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly premium chat

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, feuding with NCAA, ‘reluctantly’ agrees to independent infractions process

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State accepts NCAA case for referral for independent process

• Technician — Top five moments from NC State women’s soccer this year

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}