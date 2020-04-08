Among those listed: NC State basketball four-star signee Shakeel Moore , who starred this season at Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C., alongside teammate and fellow Pack signee Josh Hall , a five-star forward.

On Wednesday, Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi listed 10 prospects that were not ranked among the top 75 nationally that he sees "will arrive with a little less hype but have the ability to pay big dividends."

Moore averaged about 18 points per game this season for a Moravian Prep team that went 34-3 overall and won the Phenom Hoop Report state championship. He started his career at Ragsdale High in Jamestown, N.C., before moving to nearby Greensboro's Piedmont Classical for three years. This was his one season at Moravian Prep.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Moore impressed Bossi at the John Wall Holiday Invitational Classic in Raleigh in December, and that helped him vault into the Rivals150 at No. 115 nationally in the class of 2020.

Here is what Bossi wrote in his column about Moore:

"Moore is another one of those guys, to me at least, that you can't put in a box or tag with a traditional label. He's wildly athletic and he's a pit bull on the floor, but at times he can be a little overzealous in trying to make the highlight play happen. It's why Kevin Keatts should be so good for him at NC State. He'll allow Moore to play through some mistakes and encourage him to keep attacking, and the result could be a pretty darn good ACC floor general when it's all said and done."

Moore is one of five signees for the Pack in a class that is ranked No. 8 nationally by Rivals.com.