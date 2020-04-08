The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, April 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1 review of NC State’s corners in 2019
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Linebackers
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals analyst sees scenario where Josh Hall ends up at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Ex-NC State assistant coach Takayo Siddle
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football coach Dave Doeren gives lunches, encouragement to Rex employees
• Technician — What could have been for NC State women’s basketball
• GoPack.com — All Access The ACC Life with the Hidlay brothers
• GoPack.com — 27 from NC State swimming and diving named All-Americans
Tweets Of The Day
The YP Good Deed of the Day@StateCoachD and Sara Doeren bought 100 lunches from Moe's for the UNC Rex MSICU staff today.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) April 7, 2020
The staff at @RexHealthcare has some of the most unbelievably selfless workers you'll ever meet pic.twitter.com/nnXYdxZmZP
NC State offers one of the hottest unsigned seniors in center Quincy Ballard of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Quality Education Academy:https://t.co/J32Ct9hJi4— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 8, 2020
Huge night for Quincy Ballard as Maryland has now offered as well. Maryland joins NC State as the other power 5 school to offer the 7’0 stock riser on the evening. Also has offers from Florida State, Cincinnati, and Missouri State among others.— All Facts (@AllFactsMedia) April 8, 2020
A Q thought - It doesn’t matter where or how you start but where and how you finish! Quincy Ballard 7ft 246 lbs of heart and steel! pic.twitter.com/iMv4occtmO— Regina Ballard (@Ginacballard) March 24, 2020
Quincy Ballard 👀 pic.twitter.com/G6WadsjgeB— Regina Ballard (@Ginacballard) April 6, 2020
NC State DE @jacsw3 working agility drills and practicing social distancing. #2020NFLDraft #PrioritySportsFootball pic.twitter.com/U9Hb9TvNUR— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 8, 2020
#ACC #CFB #NFLDraft— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 7, 2020
• Most players drafted the last five years pic.twitter.com/FdEHOM6dfy
Pack director of operations leaving for assistant coaching position at UNCW. https://t.co/RGmlDlEJIA— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 7, 2020
GREAT DUDE!!!!!! https://t.co/9L6VxGCMAO— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) April 7, 2020
Top Moments of 2019-20 Season: @TooEvsy4 posts his first career double-double to power the Pack to a win over Clemson pic.twitter.com/dZ314vfxtj— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) April 6, 2020
Video Of The Day
How the Pack is staying engaged, "boatial" distancing and quarantine beards ... just a few of the topics covered when @JGravleySPORTS talked to @StateCoachD this week.#1Pack1Goal | #HTT pic.twitter.com/VfeRNKaune— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 7, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook