{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 07:40:03 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 8

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, April 8.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1 review of NC State’s corners in 2019

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Linebackers

• The Wolfpacker — Rivals analyst sees scenario where Josh Hall ends up at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Ex-NC State assistant coach Takayo Siddle

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football coach Dave Doeren gives lunches, encouragement to Rex employees

• Technician — What could have been for NC State women’s basketball

• GoPack.com — All Access The ACC Life with the Hidlay brothers

• GoPack.com — 27 from NC State swimming and diving named All-Americans

