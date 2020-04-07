Bossi could see a scenario where Hall ends up in a Wolfpack uniform. Here is what he wrote.

Kevin Keatts and NC State are hoping that lightning doesn’t strike twice when it comes to their best incoming player electing to skip college and take the prep-to-pros route.



One year after point guard Jalen Lecque elected to skip college, homegrown swingmanJosh Hall ended months of speculation Monday by announcing that he too will explore his NBA Draft options.

A five-star forward who currently ranks No. 22 nationally in the class of 2020, Hall is the centerpiece of State’s class that ranks No. 8 overall in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. A long and rangy wing who projects as a combo forward at the highest level, Hall can shoot from deep, is sneaky athletic and has vast potential as he adds strength to his slender frame. Because this season was a post graduate year for him, he meets the NBA’s guidelines for draft eligibility.



Now, the question is whether or not Hall will choose to remain in the draft. If experience has taught us anything it’s that we’ve yet to see any of the preps who choose to enter the draft end up going to college. If that happens, the good thing for State is that it has a very talented class to fall back on and while losing Hall would be a hit, it shouldn’t derail the progress that Keatts is making in Raleigh.

I’ve had NBA teams asking about Hall for a few months now and they are definitely intrigued by his size and scoring. However, they’ve not seen him near as much as they did a guy like Lecque last season and with the coronavirus pandemic currently preventing any workouts and potentially meaning no Draft Combine or a delayed draft, getting proper feedback is going to be a tricky process for Hall.

In any normal year my gut and past experience tells me that Hall would be likely to remain in the draft, but because things are so up in the air this spring and summer I believe there is still a very good chance that Hall ends up playing for the Pack.