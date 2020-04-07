The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, April 7.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — Josh Hall’s father: Five-star NC State signee faces a no-lose situation
• The Wolfpacker — Jabril McNeill excited about NC State offer, exploding recruitment
• The Wolfpacker — NC State signee Josh Hall to test NBA Draft waters
• The Wolfpacker — NC State wrestling recruiting class ranked top 10 nationally
• Raleigh News & Observer — Why NC State basketball signee Josh Hall is choosing to test the NBA draft process
• Raleigh News & Observer — Understanding what coronavirus could mean for the future of UNC, NC State athletics
• Fayetteville Observer — None and done? NC State recruit Josh Hall to go through NBA draft process
• Technician — Softball exit interview after shortened season
• Technician — Answering the questions about men’s basketball from before the season
• Technician — NBA 2K20 simulation: Which NCAA program has the best all-time team? NC State?
• Technician — Analyzing NC State baseball’s shortened 2020 season
Tweets Of The Day
Top CB Mario Love https://t.co/QOKVXUG4lo— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 6, 2020
closer to my dreams 💞 pic.twitter.com/IMwJ9jGjcz— Josh Hall (@jay5mula) April 6, 2020
🚨🆕🚨Top 25 Josh Hall DECLARES for @NBA Draft! Senior Year Highlights‼️#PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) April 6, 2020
LINK: https://t.co/IUfOnzUPxd pic.twitter.com/6Y0ajZe0pt
Until further notice, NBA teams will receive up to four hours per prospect in virtual meeting during predraft, sources said. Teams are prohibited from conducting more than two hours of virtual meetings with a player in a week. https://t.co/bkg56jm6C0— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2020
Russell Wilson: highest graded QB pic.twitter.com/WKA3iMh70O— PFF (@PFF) April 6, 2020
Former NC State target and ex-Wichita State signee JaDun Michael picks Elon:https://t.co/Ten2MxYT0D.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 6, 2020
Wondering how life has changed for the Pack? @BigGrant73_ will show us what his day is like tomorrow over on our IG story. #1Pack1Goal | #HTT pic.twitter.com/hFUWYnovvH— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 6, 2020
NEWS: Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are focusing on a plan backed by federal health officials that could have players in training camps by May and games soon thereafter.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 7, 2020
Details at ESPN on how MLB may return -- and the difficulty in doing so: https://t.co/zDoNa3k4pm
@TheWolfpacker Hi There! We need everyone to go vote for Mr Wuf in the @SXMCollege College Mascot Madness! He’s up against Otto from Syracuse! Go Pack! RT ♥️ https://t.co/Qknn19W0LZ— NC State Cheerleading (@NCSUCheer) April 6, 2020
Introducing our Wolfpack Coloring Book 😍— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 5, 2020
🎨 https://t.co/bj9PUhLd0a
Share your finished drawings with us by tagging @PackAthletics on Twitter!#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/qJU1uzpnp2
Video Of The Day
An incredible message. This letter is written and narrated by @Hidlaymania and based off of a letter he sent to his @PackWrestle teammates after their season was cut short.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 6, 2020
Inspiring words to embrace the challenge and double down.#GoPack // #NatlSADay pic.twitter.com/fwmFKZCfOF
