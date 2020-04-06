The lanky 6-foot-8, 190-pound Hall made the announcement Monday on Twitter, but has been gearing up for that decision months in advance. The reason is because this was his fifth year of high school, with the last two spent at Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep.

NC State will be going through some deja vu this offseason as senior signee Josh Hall of Durham, N.C., will be going through the NBA Draft process.

NC State point guard signee Jalen Lecque was in a similar position last year, where he attended high school for five years and was eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft. He entered the draft went through the process and ultimately stayed in. Lecque didn't get drafted, but ended up signing a four-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with the first two years guaranteed at a reported $800,000 a season.



Lecque played in the G-League and averaged 13.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and .5 assists per game, and shot 41.1 percent from the field and 21.7 percent on three-pointers.

Hall, who Rivals.com ranks No. 22 overall and a five-star prospect, didn't get the heightened NBA Draft talk like Lecque did. NBADraft.net doesn't currently have Hall in its mock draft.

The one major difference between the draft process for Lecque and Hall, the latter will have to maneuver around the issues caused by the coronavirus. Hall could be impaired by not having the usual opportunities to work out for NBA teams or participate in a combine setting.

NC State has held steady this offseason with the hopes of Hall arriving next year. A handful of transfers or prep players have shown interest in the Wolfpack, but there isn't a scholarship available this spring.