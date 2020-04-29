The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 29
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, April 29.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Inside 40 years of NC State Wolfpack recruiting (part VII)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State gives offer to three-star safety Myzel Williams
• The Wolfpacker — From Bladen County to the NFL, Larrell Murchison is ready for the next step
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State games since 2000, round one
• Rivals.com — How top-ranked 2018 signees from the ACC (and ND) are faring
• Raleigh News & Observer — North Carolina college football ticket deposits are due on time — even if the season isn’t
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC owed Greensboro another chance to host a tournament. In 2023, we’ll see if it belongs
• Burlington Times-News — ACC to return to Greensboro in 2023
• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC to return to Greensboro in 2023
• GoPack.com — Catching up with QB Devin Leary
• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State Athletics Podcast
• GoPack.com — Galarneau named 2020 ITA All-American
Tweets Of The Day
Round one action of best Pack games since 2000: No. 2 seed is @PackFootball 2001 win at No. 10 FSU, the Noles' first ACC home loss. The No. 7 seed is 2017 @PackWomensBball upset No. 2 Irish, ending their 35-game ACC win streak. Read/watch highlights here: https://t.co/TGbJfd6BDJ— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 28, 2020
Round one action of best Pack games since 2000: No. 3 seed (PNC Arena region) is 2007 @PackWomensBball jumped out to big lead and beat No. 2 UNC on night the court was named after Kay Yow. No. 6 seed is Pack over Irish in hurricane. Read/watch highlights: https://t.co/TGbJfd6BDJ— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 28, 2020
ACC announces that Greensboro will get to host the 2023 men's basketball tournament. Next year is in D.C. and 2022 will be in Brooklyn. The tournament in Greensboro was cancelled after two days this year.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 28, 2020
Board of Governors moves toward allowing student-athlete compensation for endorsements and promotions: https://t.co/8gXqKv2W9r pic.twitter.com/U09nJBCk0J— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 29, 2020
All glory to God! Blessed to receive an offer to North Carolina State! pic.twitter.com/DJ8erISPNf— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) April 27, 2020
Recruit, Retain, Develop, Mentor and Coach. Some people talk about it and some can prove it. Facts are a big deal. https://t.co/Q8l3Q1EulR— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) April 28, 2020
🤔🗣#1Pack1Goal #HTT #GOPACK pic.twitter.com/9Ib8Dteufn— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) April 28, 2020
Blessed that I get to work at such a great place and be surrounded by the best in the business! pic.twitter.com/UjaOtJIqxy— John Garrison (@CoachGarrisonOL) April 28, 2020
Back at it! Tony Haynes and @JGravleySPORTS chime in on the top five wins in @PackMensBball history.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 28, 2020
Episode 5 of the Inside NC State Athletics Podcast presented by @LSTractorUSA: https://t.co/Lq4b4rDAB1#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/KIwREXbafu
Had a chance to catch up with the leader of @PackWrestle, @pat_popolizio the other day. We talked all things COVID-19, building a program, the Ok State coaching tree, the Hidlay brothers, & his awesome beard. Don’t be a fool, check it out on @HMAWrestling!https://t.co/tk56JkPaSj pic.twitter.com/NvJy6rEbwQ— Mason Beckman (@beck_diggity) April 28, 2020
Video Of The Day
"Think in chaos, practice in chaos."@DevinLeary1 tells @JGravleySPORTS what he's learned and is learning.#HTT pic.twitter.com/Pk41lVtWky— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 28, 2020
