{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 07:53:20 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 29

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, April 29.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Inside 40 years of NC State Wolfpack recruiting (part VII)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State gives offer to three-star safety Myzel Williams

• The Wolfpacker — From Bladen County to the NFL, Larrell Murchison is ready for the next step

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State games since 2000, round one

• Rivals.com — How top-ranked 2018 signees from the ACC (and ND) are faring

• Raleigh News & Observer — North Carolina college football ticket deposits are due on time — even if the season isn’t

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC owed Greensboro another chance to host a tournament. In 2023, we’ll see if it belongs

• Burlington Times-News — ACC to return to Greensboro in 2023

• Winston-Salem Journal — ACC to return to Greensboro in 2023

• GoPack.com — Catching up with QB Devin Leary

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State Athletics Podcast

• GoPack.com — Galarneau named 2020 ITA All-American

• GoPack.com — Rogers, Smith named 2020 ITA All-Americans

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

