{{ timeAgo('2019-04-28 08:55:44 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 28

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 28.

What they're saying

I thought Ryan Finley was going to be a second-round pick. I still think he can develop into a starter in the league
— ESPN's Todd McShay
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Kelvin Harmon picked by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round

• The Wolfpacker — Cincinnati Bengals trade up to draft quarterback Ryan Finley

• Raleigh News & Observer — Here are the players with Triangle ties drafted on Day 2 and 3 of the NFL draft

• Raleigh News & Observer — Who is quarterback Ryan Finley, the Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round pick from NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Who is Kelvin Harmon, the wide receiver the Washington Redskins took in the sixth round?

• Cincinnati Enquirer — Bengals trade up for NC State quarterback Ryan Finley

• GoPack.com — Finley and Harmon selected on final day of NFL Draft

• GoPack.com — No. 13 NC State baseball holds off Notre Dame to even series

• GoPack.com — Freshman Trent Hidlay claims top honors at UWW Junior Finals

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

