The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 28
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 28.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Kelvin Harmon picked by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round
• The Wolfpacker — Cincinnati Bengals trade up to draft quarterback Ryan Finley
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here are the players with Triangle ties drafted on Day 2 and 3 of the NFL draft
• Raleigh News & Observer — Who is quarterback Ryan Finley, the Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round pick from NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Who is Kelvin Harmon, the wide receiver the Washington Redskins took in the sixth round?
• Cincinnati Enquirer — Bengals trade up for NC State quarterback Ryan Finley
• GoPack.com — Finley and Harmon selected on final day of NFL Draft
• GoPack.com — No. 13 NC State baseball holds off Notre Dame to even series
• GoPack.com — Freshman Trent Hidlay claims top honors at UWW Junior Finals
Tweets of the day
The @Bengals moved up for QB Ryan Finley...@Rapsheet explains the move 👇— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 27, 2019
📺: 2019 #NFLDraft | NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/OXOXCDNIDf
Former @PackFootball WR Kelvin Harmon is heading to the @Redskins as a 6th-round pick and @InTheBleachers breaks down his talent. #NFLDraft // #HTTR— Stadium (@Stadium) April 27, 2019
HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/Fk5yqCsPS2 pic.twitter.com/mn9ceyDSsi
Former NC St WR Jakobi Meyers is signing with the #Patriots, per his reps.— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 27, 2019
Thankful for the opportunity @Ravens !!! See you soon!— Darian roseboro (@roseboro_45) April 28, 2019
Big Blessings!! @HoustonTexans 🙏🏾— partynextfloor (@dexwright14) April 27, 2019
Thank you God 🙏🏾 @nyjets— Tyler Jones (@_5tres) April 28, 2019
Houston I’ll see you soon!😈 thank you @HoustonTexans— STEPH (@Stephlouis12) April 28, 2019
Josh Hall showed major sparks today. Shot it, finished and showed some energy on defense. Head coaches from UNC, NC State, and Pitt were on hand. https://t.co/g5qPX9peW8— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 27, 2019
Motor remains second to none with top-50 junior Henry Coleman. Does his damage from 15-feet and in. Virginia Tech’s Mike Young along with assistants from Duke, Pitt, NC State, and VCU on hand https://t.co/xZfljqwEeg— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 27, 2019
Had a great visit in Raleigh today #WOLFPACK 🐺🔴 @Coach_Merci @CoachGMcDonald pic.twitter.com/4gJvm5mZKi— 1️⃣boyreek (@RicoPowers1) April 27, 2019
Video of the day
