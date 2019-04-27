It took much later than anticipated, but NC State receiver Kelvin Harmon is off the board after the Washington Redskins took him in the sixth round with pick 206. Harmon was an All-ACC choice for the Pack who left school early after his junior season.

"When you’re building a wide receiving corps, we’ve talked about it numerous times — you have to have guys with different skill sets," ESPN's Louis Riddick said. "[Washington] took Terry McLaurin in the third round, now Kelvin Harmon in the sixth who is just the opposite of Terry. Terry is an outside burner, this is a guy who is one of the better double-move route runners in this draft.

"Because he’s not very fast, he needs to create separation by deception, by running double moves. He’s an inside-breaking route runner because he has a big body — the shallow crosses, the slants. Then, something he does about as well as anyone — the back-shoulder fade, the 50-50 balls. He can track the ball down the field over his shoulder about as good as anyone."

Harmon finished his decorated NC State career with 177 receptions for 2,665 yards and 16 touchdowns. He tallied 81 catches for 1,186 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior, with a career high 247 yards and two scores on 11 receptions in a 51-41 loss at Syracuse on Oct. 27.



His career yardage ranks third in school history, and his receptions fourth. The 1,186 receiving yards in 2018 is fourth all-time at NC State for a single season.

He is just the third wideout in NC State history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, joining NFL Hall of Fame candidate Torry Holt and former NFL veteran Jerricho Cotchery. Harmon led the ACC with 98.8 receiving yards per game and overall yardage and was fourth in total receptions despite skipping the Pack's bowl game. He was named first-team All-ACC this season, and was all-league last year by the media and second-team by the league.

Harmon arrived to NC State as a four-star pickup from Palmyra (N.J.) High. He was originally headed to South Carolina, but when Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier resigned, Harmon opened up his recruitment and eventually picked NC State over Miami.

Harmon becomes the fourth Wolfpacker picked thus far, joining center Garrett Bradbury (first round to the Vikings), linebacker Germaine Pratt (third round to the Bengals) and quarterback Ryan Finley (fourth round to the Bengals).