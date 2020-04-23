News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 23

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 23.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Roosevelt Wheeler impressed by NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Junior wing Michael James appreciates NC State offer

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best games since 2000, round one

• The Wolfpacker — Recap: The Wolfpacker.com premium chat

• Winston-Salem Journal — Analysis: Expect college football to take slow road back

• Fayetteville Observer — NFL Draft: North Carolina’s top in-state prospects

• Burlington Times-News — Versatility could be key for area draft hopefuls

• Technician — Senior spotlight: Alexis Galarneau

• GoPack.com — A letter to #WPN from Larrell Murchison

• GoPack.com — 2020 football season ticket and donation FAQ


Tweets Of The Day

