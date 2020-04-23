The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Roosevelt Wheeler impressed by NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Junior wing Michael James appreciates NC State offer
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best games since 2000, round one
• The Wolfpacker — Recap: The Wolfpacker.com premium chat
• Winston-Salem Journal — Analysis: Expect college football to take slow road back
• Fayetteville Observer — NFL Draft: North Carolina’s top in-state prospects
• Burlington Times-News — Versatility could be key for area draft hopefuls
• Technician — Senior spotlight: Alexis Galarneau
• GoPack.com — A letter to #WPN from Larrell Murchison
• GoPack.com — 2020 football season ticket and donation FAQ
Tweets Of The Day
We are doing a tourney for the best NC State game since 2000. First round games in Carter-Finley Region begin with 1 seed 2003 Gator Bowl vs. 8 seed 2017 win at Duke. Click here to learn more about them (https://t.co/xRGphykXfY) and then vote below:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 22, 2020
We are doing a tourney for the best NC State game since 2000. First round games in Carter-Finley Region begin with 4 seed 2015 win over LSU in NCAA Tourney vs. 5 seed 2000 MicronPC Bowl. Click here to learn more about them (https://t.co/xRGphykXfY) and then vote below:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 22, 2020
Can't wait to get our Pack back together!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 22, 2020
For now:
• Check out these FAQs about how we're approaching potential COVID-19 impacts (https://t.co/k9gFkjMBg8)
• Renew your @PackFootball season tickets before our May 1 priority renewal date#GoPack // #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/q1hUSGLih9
George Mason grad-transfer Justin Kier has cut his final school list to Arkansas, Georgetown, Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota & NC State, he tells @RivalsPortal— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 22, 2020
One of the top remaining immediately eligible guards available
NC State baseball assistant coach tied for the lead:https://t.co/8DK2GoPv0Q.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 22, 2020
Virtual #NFLDraft? Live #DraftAThon? I’m in. @nfl— Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) April 23, 2020
Tune in tomorrow for the sports content we all need AND help raise money for COVID-19 relief. pic.twitter.com/iSr0E9SQPb
Gov. Cooper expected to release plans today for next steps as COVID-19 continues to impact NC https://t.co/tNOt8s5ov2 pic.twitter.com/plT3TTcsjF— CBS 17 (@WNCN) April 23, 2020
In latest @Stadium poll of all 130 FBS ADs, 99% of ADs believe we will have college football season this year but 75% of ADs predict season will be delayed. 61% think it starts in Oct/Nov; 14% predict a spring start https://t.co/CT4ChFPU08— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 22, 2020
Missouri's plan to reopen campus for fall gives hope college football can return https://t.co/KtwghJptVe— Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) April 23, 2020
We're honored to announce that, as of today, more than 1,200 of you have united to give $1 million in gifts to the Student Emergency Fund since the start of the pandemic.— NC State University (@NCState) April 22, 2020
Learn more about how you can help: https://t.co/LKhq9Ti6y1 #CampaignNCState pic.twitter.com/MPQC4NqSZM
"Dear NC State Football ..."— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 22, 2020
A letter from @Murchboy92 on the eve of the #NFLDraft#PackPros | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/U15bQFS5RM
——
