Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High junior center Roosevelt Wheeler was the lone class of 2021 prospect to officially visit NC State this past season.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect — who is ranked No. 41 overall nationally — checked out NC State on Sept. 20-22. He took advantage of the new NCAA rules on official visits, which has paid off for him with recruiting coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus. The Wolfpack have been diligently recruiting Wheeler for nearly two years, led by head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson.