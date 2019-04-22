This one's a doozy. Our @RussNFLDraft drops his 2019 #NFLDraft top 200 (!!) big board. Take a look at how this year's players grade out. #NFL #NFLDraft2019 https://t.co/LboJ2Nrj96 pic.twitter.com/VzUOM7CuU8

Source: Cincinnati transfer Nysier Brooks is receiving interest from Miami, Virginia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Ohio State, N.C. State, Marquette, Baylor, and LaSalle.

Offense: James Williams (RB from Washington State) and Jakobi Meyers (WR from NC State) Defense: Khari Willis (S from Michigan State) https://t.co/Yz5cdL1JTu

Player announcements for the 2019 Josh Level Classic will begin tomorrow at 12pm. Y’all ready? 👀

