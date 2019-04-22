The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 22
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State makes strong impression on Derrik Smits
• Technician — Women’s tennis falls to Miami in ACC quarterfinals
• Technician — Men’s tennis makes first-ever ACC semifinals, falls to Wake Forest
• Technician — Ko shoots career low in final round, Pack finishes ninth at ACCs
• Technician — Men’s golf places sixth at ACCs after strong final round
• Technician — Wolfpack wins Easter matinee, takes series
• GoPack.com — Three Third-Inning Homers Lead Wolfpack to Series Win at Duke
Tweets of the day
This one's a doozy. Our @RussNFLDraft drops his 2019 #NFLDraft top 200 (!!) big board. Take a look at how this year's players grade out. #NFL #NFLDraft2019 https://t.co/LboJ2Nrj96 pic.twitter.com/VzUOM7CuU8— Cover 1 (@Cover_1_) April 22, 2019
Source: Cincinnati transfer Nysier Brooks is receiving interest from Miami, Virginia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Ohio State, N.C. State, Marquette, Baylor, and LaSalle.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 21, 2019
Offense: James Williams (RB from Washington State) and Jakobi Meyers (WR from NC State)— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) April 21, 2019
Defense: Khari Willis (S from Michigan State) https://t.co/Yz5cdL1JTu
Player announcements for the 2019 Josh Level Classic will begin tomorrow at 12pm.— Josh Level Classic (@TheJLClassic) April 22, 2019
Y’all ready? 👀
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook