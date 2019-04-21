Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-21 08:40:53 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 21

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 21.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Lcque formally enters NBA Draft

• Raleigh News & Observer — Jalen Lecque’s in the NBA Draft. What’s next for NC State?

• Technician — Baseball splits doubleheader against Demon Deacons

• Technician — Softball splits Saturday doubleheader

• GoPack.com — Pack concludes competition at Virginia Challenge, Duke

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 splits doubleheader with Wake Forest

• GoPack.com — Pack finishes in sixth place at ACC Championship

Tweets of the day

