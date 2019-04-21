The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Lcque formally enters NBA Draft
• Raleigh News & Observer — Jalen Lecque’s in the NBA Draft. What’s next for NC State?
• Technician — Baseball splits doubleheader against Demon Deacons
• Technician — Softball splits Saturday doubleheader
• GoPack.com — Pack concludes competition at Virginia Challenge, Duke
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 splits doubleheader with Wake Forest
• GoPack.com — Pack finishes in sixth place at ACC Championship
Tweets of the day
Happy Easter, #WPN! pic.twitter.com/yVgOHqhdQ2— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 21, 2019
Thanks to everyone🗣‼️ @TheSkillFactory pic.twitter.com/E4apacYmQA— Jalen Lecque (@jalenlecque10) April 20, 2019
Bronx native Jalen Lecque has officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft! 👀 @jalenlecque10 pic.twitter.com/BFugl5kUWc— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) April 20, 2019
he’s interesting, but so raw right now that I certainly would not be particularly interested in taking him in the first round.— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 21, 2019
Now comes the interesting balancing part for NC State. Jalen Lecque and Markell Johnson are in the draft (present tense).— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) April 20, 2019
So Keatts is recruiting two grad transfer guards but he only has those available scholarships if the Lecque and Johnson stay in the draft
Torin Dorn (@TorinDorn2) ended his week at Portsmouth strong; finishing today's game with 15 points and 7 rebounds.— DraftDreamsPodcast (@DraftDreamsPod) April 20, 2019
QB class rankings based on McGinn's scouts/execs poll:— Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 20, 2019
1 Kyler Murray (52 points)
2 Dwayne Haskins (47)
3 Drew Lock (41)
4 Daniel Jones (36)
5 Will Grier (7)
6 Ryan Finley (6)
7 Jarrett Stidham (6)
8 Clayton Thorson
9 Gardner Minshew
10 Brett Rypienhttps://t.co/4yoOn71r7p
Jakia Brown-Turner with some clutch shots in the 2nd quarter. Future NC State Wolfpack wing should be able to step in and play early. Reminds me a little of Kiara Leslie, bigger wing who can hit the 3 and has the strength to mix it up around the basket. #JBCLive— SkinsHoops86 (@SkinsHoops86) April 20, 2019
NC State commit Matt Willadsen, fresh off a no-hitter on Thursday , just hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third to get Holly Springs back within two runs at 4-2. #HSOTScores— Kyle Morton (@KyleMortonHSOT) April 21, 2019
Go to class!!! pic.twitter.com/L35B4Oqn7a— Henry Trevathan (@Henry_Trevathan) April 20, 2019
