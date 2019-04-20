NC State signee Jalen Lecque petitioned the NBA for clarity on his draft status April 2, and found out Saturday he can enter the NBA Draft on June 20.

Lecque announced on Twitter for the NBA Draft, having been cleared by the league to do so. The reclassed senior is a year removed from his original high school graduating class and turned 19 in the calendar year of the draft. The lone area needed to explored is that he didn’t graduate from Arden (N.C.) Christ School a year ago, but instead graduated this year from Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy.

Lecque, the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect and No. 6 point guard according to Rivals.com, is coming off of a postgraduate year at Brewster Academy. The New Jersey native has until May 29 to remain in the NBA Draft.

Lecque elected to pass on playing in today’s Jordan Brand Classic all-star game in Las Vegas, and the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic this upcoming week. He has been eyeing the NBA Draft since June 2018, when he discussed the topic with Rivals.com for the first time.



Lecque led Brewster Academy to the National Prep Championship in March to cap a 34-7 season. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game at Brewster, which is where former NCSU star and ACC Player of the Year T.J. Warren finished his prep career. Current NC State sophomore guard Thomas Allen and former player Kyle Washington also played at Brewster Academy.

NBADraft.net has Lecque, who is working out in Atlanta, as the No. 49 overall selection.

