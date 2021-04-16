The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 16
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, April 16.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — J.T. Jarrett to face a familiar foe in weekend series at Notre Dame
• The Wolfpacker — Optimism expressed at State of the Wolfpack
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Offseason Hoops Talk with Brian Geisinger
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Offensive lineman Rylan Vann
• Fayetteville Observer — Breakout season puts Asheville School wideout Jaden Watkins on the recruiting map
• Technician — Pack baseball takes 6-game win streak to No. 10 Notre Dame
• Technician — Carlos Rodon poised for career year after tossing no-no, flirting with perfection
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 back on the road this weekend for series at No. 7 Notre Dame
• GoPack.com — Softball set for series against top-25 LSU
• GoPack.com — #PackMentaltiy Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 81 – Offseason Update
• GoPack.com — Shepard ready for NCAA Championship
• GoPack.com — Track & Field to travel to Virginia, Florida for pair of meets
Tweets Of The Day
Headed to the @baseballhall: Carlos' hat and a ball from last night's historic outing. pic.twitter.com/aLOSuIyF8h— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021
NC State alum, White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon threw a no-hitter last night.— Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) April 16, 2021
His former coach, NC State head baseball coach, Elliott Avent shares his thoughts:@NCStateBaseball @WFMY @Carlos_Rodon55 pic.twitter.com/dwPoiOwD8Y
We had Carlos Rodon's coach at NC State, @Elliott_Avent, on with @MattSpiegel670 @ChrisRongey.— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 15, 2021
He told great stories about Rodon's competitive fire -- and how he once had to hide from Rodon.
Listen to interview on @ParkinsSpiegel: https://t.co/6kRvDsmnSi pic.twitter.com/aXvxb4a1ux
Elliot Avent, the winningest coach in NC State history, recently earned his 900th win at NC State. https://t.co/E4rrsdEM38— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) April 15, 2021
Texas Tech transfer Mac McClung has heard from Kentucky, Gonzaga, Texas, Georgia, Memphis, NC State, Minnesota & Florida, per a source.— Pat Lawless (@PatLawless_) April 15, 2021
DTs the Jets have reportedly met with throughout the draft process:— Jet Up Nation (@jetupnationcrew) April 16, 2021
Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
Alien McNeill, NC State
Darius Stills, WVU
Ade Ogundeji, Notre Dame
“Any individual honor like that...it needs to be shared, particularly with your assistant coaches and the players who made it happen.”— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) April 15, 2021
Learn more about former @PaladinFootball & @PackFootball Coach Dick Sheridan in this week's 2020 @cfbhall Spotlighthttps://t.co/yMjBKGZhtl
Congratulations to our Heart of the Pack award winners for the month of April!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 15, 2021
Devin Leary - @PackFootball
Meredith Robinson - @Pack_Gymnastics
Max Steinlechner - @PackMensGolf
📰 https://t.co/EruOPdoi5B pic.twitter.com/9WANbCFtI0
Top Five Teams in the Nation in Fielding Percentage:— Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) April 16, 2021
1. Notre Dame (.988)
2. NC State (.986)
3. Oregon State (.985)
4. Creighton (.984)
5. Nebraska (.983)#glovebigred
NC State hosts LSU in a challenging non-conference series this weekend, with a single game on Friday night and a doubleheader on Saturday.— D1Softball (@D1Softball) April 16, 2021
Read More: https://t.co/7RAFcdCarY pic.twitter.com/KGVo6fOE1x
Video Of The Day
N.C. State vs #10 Florida State (2001) pic.twitter.com/RVK5tMb8fl— College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) April 9, 2021
——
