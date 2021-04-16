 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 16
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, April 16.



NC State Wolfpack baseball coach Elliott Avent
Elliott Avent and Wolfpack baseball has a big three-game series at top-10 Notre Dame. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — J.T. Jarrett to face a familiar foe in weekend series at Notre Dame

• The Wolfpacker — Optimism expressed at State of the Wolfpack

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Offseason Hoops Talk with Brian Geisinger

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Offensive lineman Rylan Vann

• Fayetteville Observer — Breakout season puts Asheville School wideout Jaden Watkins on the recruiting map

• Technician — Pack baseball takes 6-game win streak to No. 10 Notre Dame

• Technician — Carlos Rodon poised for career year after tossing no-no, flirting with perfection

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 back on the road this weekend for series at No. 7 Notre Dame

• GoPack.com — Softball set for series against top-25 LSU

• GoPack.com — #PackMentaltiy Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 81 – Offseason Update

• GoPack.com — Shepard ready for NCAA Championship

• GoPack.com — Track & Field to travel to Virginia, Florida for pair of meets

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}