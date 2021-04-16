We had Carlos Rodon's coach at NC State, @Elliott_Avent, on with @MattSpiegel670 @ChrisRongey.



He told great stories about Rodon's competitive fire -- and how he once had to hide from Rodon.



Listen to interview on @ParkinsSpiegel: https://t.co/6kRvDsmnSi pic.twitter.com/aXvxb4a1ux