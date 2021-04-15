Wolfpacker Podcast: Offseason Hoops Talk with Brian Geisinger
Host Justin H. Williams is joined by basketball analyst Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com and SportsChannel8 the radio show for The Wolfpacker Hoops Talk podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Recapping the 2020-21 season.
-Offseason questions facing the Wolfpack.
-Scouting transfer additions Greg Gantt of Providence and Casey Morsell of Virginia.
-Early expectations for NC State in 2021-22.
-AND much more!
