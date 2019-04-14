Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 08:25:35 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 14

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 14.

What they're saying

"One of the most memorable and iconic teams in college basketball history, not just NC State."
— NC State director of athletics Debbie Yow on the 1983 national title team
Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — 1983 team takes center stage at NC State Hall of Fame induction

• Rivals.com — UAA Saturday: Cone makes news, Murrell makes shots

• Technician — Pack softball splits doubleheader in South Bend

• Technician — Pack blown out by Cardinals in game two, drops first ACC series

• GoPack.com — Stephen Franken claims medalist honors at Stitch Collegiate



Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}