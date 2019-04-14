The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 14
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 14.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — 1983 team takes center stage at NC State Hall of Fame induction
• Rivals.com — UAA Saturday: Cone makes news, Murrell makes shots
• Technician — Pack softball splits doubleheader in South Bend
• Technician — Pack blown out by Cardinals in game two, drops first ACC series
• GoPack.com — Stephen Franken claims medalist honors at Stitch Collegiate
Tweets of the day
"All these years later, we are still part of a family. And family remembers."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 14, 2019
Watch @packmensbball's Terry Gannon speak on behalf of the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2018 that was formally inducted in a ceremony on April 13. // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/g7jqkp1L0y
Congratulations to Wolfpacker Trudi Lacey on being inducted into the latest NC State Athletic Hall of Fame! // #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/UjGBuvGd9z— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) April 13, 2019
The 1983 national championship team obviously took center stage at @PackAthletics' Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight — but I thought the night was also a fitting tribute to the HOF creator, @gopacknow: https://t.co/26YEfdGp3i— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) April 14, 2019
NC State Athletics HOF induction with my ‘83 brothers✔️. Congratulations Rodney Monroe, Trudi Lacey, Tim Clark, @CullenJones, Willis Casey on your induction. Thank you for a first class evening @gopacknow, Georgia Brown and @PackAthletics #GoPack pic.twitter.com/GN9NWeI5bR— Mike Warren (@MOWarren42) April 14, 2019
Post induction gathering for dessert and coffee. Hey, who is that guy in the dark suit? 🐾🐺 pic.twitter.com/A7BgEyyPX7— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) April 14, 2019
Busy night! Fast swimming in Richmond for Wolfpack eLITe, NC State Swimming & Diving Banquet, NC STATE Hall of Fame! https://t.co/C0SYJZulI4— Braden Holloway (@WolfpackSWD) April 14, 2019
Great speech from @terrygannon83 at tonight’s @PackAthletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.— Meghan Fitzgerald (@MFITZ13) April 14, 2019
🐺🔴⚪️🐾 #GoPack pic.twitter.com/AIy8mDl9OI
The @PackAthletics Hall of Fame ceremony is underway. Wonderful crowd here at beautiful Reynolds Coliseum. If you can’t be here, can watch here: https://t.co/dMDEI0ZE5W #GoPack pic.twitter.com/NrEgQjvBdO— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) April 14, 2019
⬆️3⃣ (🐺 0, 🔴 2) Runner moves to second on a groundout, and #Wilson comes up clutch with this play to retire the side 💯 #SCTop10— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 13, 2019
Watch here: https://t.co/OxWCEFdMAK pic.twitter.com/jGDYgdBct9
Champion!@Franken_75 knocked in a birdie to win a playoff and capture medalist honors at the Stitch Intercollegiate. pic.twitter.com/o5zJDovXVu— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) April 13, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook