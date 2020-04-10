News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-10 07:48:23 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 10

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, April 10.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Safeties

• The Wolfpacker — Pick Three: Wolfpack football offense

• The Wolfpacker — Seven-footer Quincy Ballard lands NC State scholarship offer

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Cornerbacks

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, following UNC’s litigious example, borrows rival’s playbook against NCAA

• Burlington Times-News — NC State signee Hall to test NBA Draft waters

• Winston-Salem Journal — Disruption to football season would be very bad for all of college sports

• GoPack.com — Liz Norman: Racquets and research

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}