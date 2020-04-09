News More News
Pick Three: Wolfpack football offense

Justin H. Williams
The Wolfpacker contributor

Today marks four weeks since the ACC Tournament was canceled in Greensboro due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To sports fans, it seems like that was four years ago.

With life yet to return to normal in the midst of a pandemic only two things remain available for sports junkies to get their fix: playing golf and debating on Twitter.

A new trend has gone viral on Twitter over the past week called “pick three”. It allows users to post a photo collage of several popular options for a particular category encouraging followers to pick their three favorites in the tweet. For example, “stadium concessions” would have options such as pretzels, beer, peanuts, pizza, etc.

We decided to give this a try from a Wolfpack athletics perspective. On Wednesday, we tweeted out a picture with nine NC State football legends on offense.

Three quarterbacks: Roman Gabriel, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson

Three running backs: Ted Brown, Matt Dayes, Nyheim Hines

Three wide receivers: Torry Holt, Jerricho Cotchery, Jaylen Samuels

The idea was to pick one quarterback, one running back and one receiver that would be the features of an NC State dream team. Many Wolfpack fans weighed-in on the debate, including a couple of Pack pros.


BJ Hill:

Matthew Dayes:

Our very own Ryan Tice even gave his take:

As did local TV personality Todd Gibson:

Ultimately, Rivers, Wilson and Holt accumulated the most overall votes. Brown and Hines led the way among running backs. Samuels was also a popular option as the swiss-army knife, jack-of-all-trades combo back role he played during his time in Raleigh.

It certainly would have been interesting to see Rivers or Wilson get to play with the likes of Brown, Hines, Samuels or Holt.

Today we posted another picture for the best of all-time on defense. On Friday, we’ll take another poll for a “3-on-3” dream team for basketball. Follow @TheWolfpacker and @JustinHWill to see who makes the other lists and to place your vote.

