Pick Three: Wolfpack football offense
Today marks four weeks since the ACC Tournament was canceled in Greensboro due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To sports fans, it seems like that was four years ago.
With life yet to return to normal in the midst of a pandemic only two things remain available for sports junkies to get their fix: playing golf and debating on Twitter.
A new trend has gone viral on Twitter over the past week called “pick three”. It allows users to post a photo collage of several popular options for a particular category encouraging followers to pick their three favorites in the tweet. For example, “stadium concessions” would have options such as pretzels, beer, peanuts, pizza, etc.
We decided to give this a try from a Wolfpack athletics perspective. On Wednesday, we tweeted out a picture with nine NC State football legends on offense.
Three quarterbacks: Roman Gabriel, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson
Three running backs: Ted Brown, Matt Dayes, Nyheim Hines
Three wide receivers: Torry Holt, Jerricho Cotchery, Jaylen Samuels
You can only pick 3. @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/BbrdtyfdnH— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) April 8, 2020
The idea was to pick one quarterback, one running back and one receiver that would be the features of an NC State dream team. Many Wolfpack fans weighed-in on the debate, including a couple of Pack pros.
BJ Hill:
I’m taking @DangeRussWilson Brown and @BigGame81 https://t.co/v3o00aJr1X— BJ Hill (@BJHill5) April 8, 2020
Matthew Dayes:
🤔🤨... nah I’m kidding, that would be my choice as well but with JaySam— Matthew Dayes (@dizzydayes_21) April 8, 2020
Our very own Ryan Tice even gave his take:
This ones too easy - @DangeRussWilson, @BigGame81 and @JaySam1k https://t.co/p9w9wFWcSx— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) April 8, 2020
As did local TV personality Todd Gibson:
2,4,7. Tough to pass up Roman Gabriel though. Dude doesn’t even have a face mask.— Todd Gibson (@ToddGibsonWNCN) April 9, 2020
Ultimately, Rivers, Wilson and Holt accumulated the most overall votes. Brown and Hines led the way among running backs. Samuels was also a popular option as the swiss-army knife, jack-of-all-trades combo back role he played during his time in Raleigh.
It certainly would have been interesting to see Rivers or Wilson get to play with the likes of Brown, Hines, Samuels or Holt.
Today we posted another picture for the best of all-time on defense. On Friday, we’ll take another poll for a “3-on-3” dream team for basketball. Follow @TheWolfpacker and @JustinHWill to see who makes the other lists and to place your vote.
Now pick 3 on defense. @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/DnzDMhJip1— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) April 9, 2020
