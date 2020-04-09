Today marks four weeks since the ACC Tournament was canceled in Greensboro due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To sports fans, it seems like that was four years ago.

With life yet to return to normal in the midst of a pandemic only two things remain available for sports junkies to get their fix: playing golf and debating on Twitter.

A new trend has gone viral on Twitter over the past week called “pick three”. It allows users to post a photo collage of several popular options for a particular category encouraging followers to pick their three favorites in the tweet. For example, “stadium concessions” would have options such as pretzels, beer, peanuts, pizza, etc.

We decided to give this a try from a Wolfpack athletics perspective. On Wednesday, we tweeted out a picture with nine NC State football legends on offense.

Three quarterbacks: Roman Gabriel, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson

Three running backs: Ted Brown, Matt Dayes, Nyheim Hines

Three wide receivers: Torry Holt, Jerricho Cotchery, Jaylen Samuels