The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, March 31.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Season review of NC State basketball’s recruiting class of 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Hot board: Potential transfer targets for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The best of the Pack in 2019-20: Winter sports
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Offensive line
• Raleigh News & Observer — Why returning senior athletes in North Carolina may have to pay their own way next spring
• Technician — Pack wrestling sweeps postseason awards, Pat Popolizio takes Coach of the Year
• GoPack.com — COVID-19 football timeline information
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle sweeps ACC wrestling season awards
Tweets Of The Day
Devin Leary entered the spring ready to lead NC State football. Now the Timber Creek grad is doing his best to stay sharp during the coronavirus crisis@DevinLeary1 @TCreekSports @TCFBRecruiting @CoachHinsonRU @PackFootball @PackAthletics @SJGridironGanghttps://t.co/JAAm3mdpgf— Josh Friedman (@JFriedman57) April 1, 2020
Fabulous 50: Pack Wins the 1970 ACC Tournament , NC State University Libraries https://t.co/uAGEbipOXh @PackMensBball @NCStateAlumni @PackAthletics #marchmadness— NCSU SCRC (@NCSU_SCRC) April 1, 2020
Missing the grind.#HTT pic.twitter.com/C8S68OqxLz— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 31, 2020
Slow feet don’t eat👣🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/W4XidQRSCT— Zonovan Knight (@knight_zonovan) March 31, 2020
Thank you to all of the doctors affiliated with our program & all of the doctors that are fighting COVID-19. All medical professionals are our heroes right now. Let’s honor them by listening to them & staying in! From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU. #NationalDoctorsDay— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) March 30, 2020
🐺 Wrestler of the Year— The ACC (@theACC) March 31, 2020
🐺 Rookie of the Year
🐺 Coach of the Year
Led by a historic first by brothers Hayden and Trent Hidlay, @packwrestle has swept the league’s season honors for 2019-20! https://t.co/6zqG2HbVvQ
This season marks only the fourth time in @ACCWrestling history a school has swept all three awards. @PackWrestle also accomplished the feat in 2007. #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/orYu5WbIQb— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 31, 2020
Missing the Wolfpack? We’ve got you covered with this virtual 🐺 to keep you company at home!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) March 31, 2020
Reply to this tweet with photos and videos of your own wolves, and we’ll share some of our favorites ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aDzpSwXyPk
Looking to watch every home run from the 2020 season? We've got you covered. 25 games, 38 home runs. 💣#HomeRunMindset pic.twitter.com/Wrems3dVUc— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) March 30, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
