The NC State class of 2020 started the year with two players ranked, and ended with four out of five members in the Rivals150. The Wolfpack's class of 2020 is ranked No. 8 overall in the country and third in the ACC. Star senior small forward Josh Hall of Durham, N.C., is the headliner, and is ranked No. 22 overall in the country by Rivals.com. He is still making a decision on whether to enter the NBA Draft or play college basketball. The fifth-year Hall was joined at Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep by fifth-year senior combo guard Shakeel Moore of Greensboro, N.C. Moore was moved into the Rivals150 and ranked No. 112 in the country. Moore is joined in the backcourt by fellow Greensboro native Camren Hayes, who is ranked No. 69 in the country. The frontcourt gets help from a pair of three-star prospects in Apex (N.C.) Friendship power forward Nick Farrar and Newman (Ga.) Heritage Academy center Ebenezer Dowuona. Farrar was also inserted in the Rivals150 at No. 148.

Season stats: Averaged 15.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game his senior year. Final record: Heritage School finished 22-7 and won its final 15 games en route to a Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA basketball state title.

Notable achievements: Helped Heritage School win the Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA basketball state title with a 53-52 win over Loganville (Ga.) Christian Academy in Americus, Ga. ... Heritage School repeated as state champs ... Dowuona, who had one basket in the first half, came alive in the second half to finish with 12 points in the title game ... Dowuona had 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a 65-29 win over Cristo Rey in the state semifinals Feb. 28 ... He was named co-player of the year for his county and he made the GISA All-State team ... Dowuona had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead the GISA All-Stars to a 103-94 win over SCISA on March 7.

Final record: Finished 23-5 overall and lost 77-74 to Lumberton (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs. Notable achievements: Farrar was selected to the Carolinas Classic All-Star Game, which represented the top public school players from North Carolina against South Carolina ... The game ended up canceled due to the coronavirus ... Farrar was named first-team all-State by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association ... He also was named the District 5 player of the year, South Wake Athletic Conference player of the year, and first-team all-district by NCBCA ... MaxPreps.com named Farrar first-team all-state .. Farrar finished the John Wall Holiday Invitational in late December with 98 points, which tied for ninth all-time with Tim Thomas, who attended Patterson (N.J.) Catholic ... Farrar made the John Wall Holiday all-tournament team for the David West bracket.



Season stats: Hall averaged about 22 points per game. Final record: Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep went 34-3 and won the Phenom Hoop Report state championship, winning 80-69 at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy. Notable achievements: Hall was invited to the prestigious Allen Iverson Roundball Classic on April 22 in Philadelphia, which was canceled due to the coronavirus ... With Moravian Prep not in the NCISAA, there isn't the various all-state or league honors ... Hall helped Moravian Prep reach the semifinals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational after Christmas in Raleigh ... He was named to the Wall All-Tournament squad for the T.J. Warren bracket ... Hall battled Michigan verbal commit Isaiah Todd of Raleigh Word of God, who is a Rivals.com five-star prospect, two meetings this season. Hall and Todd each had 10 points in the second meeting, which Moravian Prep won 70-69 on March 6 ... Hall had 24 points and Todd had 12 in the first meeting, which Moravian Prep won 65-61 on Jan. 18 in Kinston, N.C. ... Hall went 16 of 23 from the field, 5 of 8 on three-pointers and 14 of 17 at the free-throw line for a season-high 51 points in a 95-73 win over Arizona Compass Prep on Dec. 14 in Fort Mill, S.C. He played 29 of the 32 minutes ... Hall attended Southern Durham his freshman year, and then two years on the Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy second squad.

Season stats: Averaged 10.1 points per game, and he shot 56.0 percent from the field, 36.0 percent on three-pointers and 88 percent from the free-throw line in his second year at Greensboro Day. Final record: Greensboro Day finished 31-5 and reached the NCISAA 4A state semifinals.

Notable achievements: Hayes had 22 points in the NCISAA All-Star game for the East squad in a 112-107 loss ... Hayes was named the Player of the Year by the Greensboro News-Record for the HSXtra.com all-area team for private and charter schools ... Was named PTAC co-player of the year with teammate Bryce Harris ... Earned a spot on the All-HAECO Invitational, which Greensboro Day won after Christmas ... MaxPreps.com named Hayes third-team all-state .. He played his first two years at Greensboro Smith.

