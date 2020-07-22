Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville , a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

Career: Fifth-year senior tight end Dylan Autenrieth has five catches for 67 yards, which on the surface, does not come near close enough to signifying his importance to the Wolfpack offense. When healthy, Autenrieth is an key blocker in the offense.

His return to the offense in 2018 after missing the first two games with an injury helped the Pack go from averaging 99 yards per game on the ground to 151 a contest when he was in the lineup.

Good luck though has not always been on Autenrieth's side. He missed most of last season with a knee injury that required surgery. He was expected to be cleared in time for the start of the 2020 season, if and when it is had.

Autenrieth has 11 career starts to his credit and was voted a team captain in 2019.



Bio: Autenrieth was strongly considering offers from Pittsburgh and Southern Miss, among others, when former Pack tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner convinced former NC State quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Matt Canada to stop by North Paulding High in Dallas, Ga., and evaluate Autenrieth.

Evidently, Canada liked what he saw. An offer came shortly after, a move that Autenrieth said at the time he had "no idea" was coming.

"It was definitely the best one I've had so far, definitely on the top of the list," Autenrieth told The Wolfpacker after getting the offer. "I'm getting a lot, and I'm thankful for everything I get, but NC State is huge."

About a month after being offered, the two-sport star committed to NC State. Autenrieth, who also averaged 15.0 points per game in basketball as a junior, was considered perhaps more of a receiver than blocker in high school. Over his final two seasons, he had 73 receptions for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a good enough athlete to not only excel in hoops, but also clear 5-foot-10 in the high jump.

Yet at NC State, after redshirting his freshman year, Autenrieth has carved out a niche for himself due to his physicality on the field, and is widely respected for his leadership.

Fun Fact: Autenrieth is listed as a fifth-year senior, but this may not be his last season in Raleigh. He has been granted a sixth year of eligibility should he choose to take it. Indications are that Autenrieth is going to do so.