In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 3. In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sep. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sep. 5 over Labor Day weekend. Today, June 24 marks 70 days from the Wolfpack's season opener for now. Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Earle Edwards was the head coach of NC State football from 1954-1970. (NC State Library Archive)

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

70'- The last year of Earle Edwards' career at NC State