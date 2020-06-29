In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3. In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend. Today, June 29 marks 65 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now. Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Former NC State center Garrett Bradbury was selected with the 18th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. (GoPack.com)

#65- Former NC State center Garrett Bradbury