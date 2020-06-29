The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 65
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, June 29 marks 65 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
#65- Former NC State center Garrett Bradbury
Bradbury left behind a historic career at NC State in 2018 when he finished his redshirt senior season.
A three-year starter for the Wolfpack, Bradbury went on to become a first-round draft selection by the Minnesota Vikings with the 18th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He became the first offensive lineman from NC State to be selected in the first round since Jim Ritcher in 1980, who was selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills.
During his time in Raleigh, Bradbury blocked for three different 1,000-yard rushers and provided enough protection to allow for three straight 3,000-yard passing seasons.
Bradbury started the 2016 season at left guard, the same year in which Matt Dayes ran for 1,166 yards and Ryan Finley threw for 3,059 passing yards. The following season, Bradbury shifted to center and Nyheim Hines rushed for 1,113 yards while Finley threw for a total of 3, 514. As a senior in 2018, Bradbury blocked for Finley to throw for another 3,928 yards while Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran for 1,091 yards.
Bradbury finished his career as a consensus All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2018, the same year in which he was awarded the Rimington Award as a senior for the nation's top college center. He was also a media selection his junior season to the first-team All-ACC team.
