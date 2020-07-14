Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Today, July 14 marks 50 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville , a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

Career: Redshirt junior center Grant Gibson started in all 12 contests in 2019 and was the only player on offense to do so last season.

In 834 offensive snaps, Gibson had 15 pancake blocks, four knockdowns and only allowed two sacks.

Gibson redshirted his freshman season in 2017, but was named the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year in his former role as a defensive tackle.

He began his redshirt freshman season in 2018 as a defensive tackle but later transitioned to the offensive line as a guard during the week of the West Virginia game that was postponed due to Hurricane Florence. While he only played 11 snaps on offense that season, he saw time in every game on special teams.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pounder enters 2020 as the projected starter at center for the Wolfpack after one year on the job under his belt.

Bio: Gibson was a four-star defensive tackle out of Mallard Creek High in Charlotte (N.C.) in the Wolfpack class of 2017.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 288-pounds out of high school, the Charlotte native was considered the No. 19 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 8 overall recruit in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals.

The four-star picked NC State over notable offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, West Virginia and Georgia Tech among others.

Fun Fact: Gibson was a member of three NCHSAA 4AA State Championship football teams at Mallard Creek during his high school career.