Social media reaction to NC State's hire of Boo Corrigan as AD
Here are some reactions from social media to NC State's announcement of the hire of Boo Corrigan as its new Director of Athletics.
It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the @GoArmyWestPoint Athletic Director over the past 8 years. My family and I love West Point and will miss the West Point community tremendously. We are excited to announce our next adventure with @PackAthletics. BEAT NAVY!— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) January 30, 2019
Hear what Kevin White of neighboring @DukeATHLETICS has to say about @BooCorrigan, our next Director of Athletics! #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/3DwoIX4DXX— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 30, 2019
Brian White, AD at Florida Atlantic:
Great hire by @PackAthletics ! Future is bright for NC State! https://t.co/n1bBUorlEa— Brian White (@Brian_E_White_) January 30, 2019
Thrilled for @BooCorrigan and @PackAthletics Great choice, tremendous experience to lead NC State https://t.co/0xI8UMtQzv— Wes Durham (@WesDurham) January 30, 2019
I raised the question when Debbie Yow was hired whether State missed out on the next great, innovative, young AD. (To take nothing away from the truly remarkable job Yow has done.) Boo Corrigan is that guy. Great work at Army. ACC roots. Really nice, quiet work by Randy Woodson.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) January 30, 2019
Debbie Yow is a pioneer among ADs and did incredible work wherever she went. She leaves big shoes to fill, but bringing in Boo Corrigan is an excellent move. https://t.co/lgcm4qZuzh— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) January 30, 2019
Boo Corrigan to NC State. Great hire— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 30, 2019
1) Well, that’s a surprising news item. 2) ACCN needs to fast track a “Bubba & Boo” buddy comedy. 3) Yow was the right AD that gave NC State’s program a needed kick in the ass. 4) Yow’s Twitter game will be next level in retirement. https://t.co/89Jjw5B4A7— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 30, 2019
NC State made a terrific AD hire in Boo Corrigan from Army. Oversaw the best stretch for Army football in decades, for one, and has deep ACC ties. Great move by NCSU.— Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) January 30, 2019
Happy for you and the family. You’ll be a great addition to NC State and the ACC.— Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) January 30, 2019
