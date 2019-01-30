Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 12:03:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Social media reaction to NC State's hire of Boo Corrigan as AD

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are some reactions from social media to NC State's announcement of the hire of Boo Corrigan as its new Director of Athletics.

Brian White, AD at Florida Atlantic:

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}