NC State and Virginia Tech usually don't get to play each other all that often of late, despite the proximity, but it's fun when they do.

NC State has gone 2-5 against Virginia Tech, since the Hokies joined the ACC in 2004. However, the two schools have met 51 times in 123 years.

The two schools have also battled over the years on the recruiting trail, with two of the more memorable ones involving former Virginia Tech/Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Tre Turner, offensive lineman Nick Becton and defensive backs Eddie Whitley and J.R. Walker.

NC State (7-3 overall, 4-2 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (5-5 overall, 4-2 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. today on the ACC Network.