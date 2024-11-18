Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 18

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Colgate
Raleigh News & Observer —3 takeaways from Wolfpack’s loss to TCU as late comeback falls short
Raleigh News & Observer —First look: NC State football heads to Georgia Tech, looks to respond after Duke loss
Technician — NC State women’s basketball falls short in comeback attempt at TCU
Technician — Inside Casey Morsell’s journey to becoming a color commentator
GoPack.com — Pack’s Late Game Comeback Falls Short at TCU
GoPack.com — Pack Continues Homestand by Hosting Colgate Monday Night
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE