NC State has won two of the last three meetings against Clemson, but both games were at home.

The last time NC State won at Clemson was 38-6 on Oct. 24, 2002. Running back T.A. McLendon rushed 28 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and added three catches for 22 yards.

NC State plays at No. 21-ranked Clemson at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.