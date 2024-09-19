NC State paying special attention to line of scrimmage

NC State coach Dave Doeren moved along the line of scrimmage during the Louisiana Tech, zeroing in on what kind of push the offensive line was providing.

Doeren mentioned it during Monday’s press conference, but went more in-depth Thursday, with playing at Clemson looming at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

The Wolfpack are averaging 4.1 rushing yards per carry, with 97 attempts for 462 yards. The emphasis against Louisiana Tech resulted in 36 carries for 159 yards, which was most improved compared to tallying 39 rushing yards in the loss against Tennessee.