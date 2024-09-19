Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts aims to keep momentum going

NC State coach Kevin Keatts reflected back on last year's Final Four run, and how it could impact this season.

Keatts and the Wolfpack enjoyed a nine-game winning streak en route to winning the ACC Tournament and reach the Final Four, before falling to Purdue in the semifinals.

The Wolfpack finished No. 10 in the final The Associated Press poll, which Keatts half-joked was too low. NC State was sitting at 17-14 overall and 9-11 in the ACC and playing Louisville as the No. 10 seed in the ACC Tournament. No one outside of the NCSU locker room expected the wild ride that led to five wins in five days, including victories over Duke and North Carolina.

NC State received a No. 11 seed and got a favorable draw against No. 6-seeded Texas Tech. After dispatching the Red Raiders, the Wolfpack defeated Oakland in overtime, Marquette and Duke again in the Elite Eight.

NC State returns starting point guard Michael O'Connell, along with reserves such as center Ben Middlebrooks, combo guard Breon Pass, forward Dennis Parker and shooting guard Jayden Taylor.

The Wolfpack landed five transfers and three freshmen in trying to recapture the magic from last year. NC State opens the season against South Carolina-Upstate on Nov. 4, and the full schedule will be released this upcoming Tuesday.

