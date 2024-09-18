New wing Mike James excited to get season started at NC State

NC State knew exactly what it was getting in landing Louisville wing Mike James.

The redshirt junior went 1-3 against NC State the last three years — he played in the last three meetings — while with Louisville. James saw first-hand the start of the Wolfpack’s improbable run to the ACC Tournament title, and trip to the Final Four. Louisville was NC State’s first opponent in the ACC Tournament, with James netting six points and two assists in a 94-85 loss March 12.

Louisville fired coach Kenny Payne following the season-ending defeat, and James entered the transfer portal.