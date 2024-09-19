Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
NC State coach Dave Doeren encouraged by week in practice
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

NC State coach Dave Doeren knew his team needed to get freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey ready, but also his new backup.

Bailey will start at Clemson in place of injured senior quarterback Grayson McCall, and redshirt freshman Lex Thomas will be his backup. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

Click below to watch Doeren's press conference:

