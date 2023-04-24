It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• What players were the priorities in the class of 2024 at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League event in Cartersville, Ga., this past weekend?

• Which players could have positioned themselves for a future NC State offer?

• What is the gossip on some key recruiting targets from the adidas 3SSB in Council Bluffs, Iowa?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



