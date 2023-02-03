It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• How did NC State do when football recruits officially visited campus in the class of 2023?

• Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day coach Chad Grier shared his thoughts on his star players.

• What potential freshman star is related to a current NC State player?

• Some detailed aspects of NC State's women's basketball progarm, involving transfers and a first-hand look at a five-star junior target.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



