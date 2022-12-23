It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Tidbits on NC State's class of 2023.

• Which juniors in the Rivals250 are talking about being college teammates?

• Which junior in high school basketball is creating big buzz in North Carolina?

• How is the transfer portal going to turn in the future?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



