Video reel: NC State's Jayden Taylor, Mike O'Connell after win
NC State senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor and senior point guard Mike O'Connell took questions from the media.
Scouting Stanford
NC State has had a welcomed bye week, and have been focusing on defeating Stanford at 12 p.m. Saturday.
NC State's depth chart for Stanford game
NC State hasn’t had a depth chart in recent games, but released one this week against Stanford.
Video reel: NC State players enjoy bye week, focused on Stanford
NC State had its bye week a little later than usual this season, but it gave the players some much-needed time off.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 30
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.
What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.
Some thoughts for this week:
• NC State has been pursuing Monroe (N.C.) High senior athlete Jordan Young for years, and his recruitment ends Saturday.
• The Wolfpack will have one official visitor Saturday, one key unofficial visitor and some key underclassmen in attendance for Stanford at NC State.
• The John Wall Holiday Invitational field was announced Thursday night, and Raleigh Broughton Hill will be a must-stop for NC State basketball coaches once again after Christmas.
• The Wolfpack Central takes a deep dive into tight end recruiting through the years in light of new commitment Preston Douglas.
A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.
All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.
