Explosive plays help spark NC State's blowout victory

NC State exploded with big plays on every unit to help set a school record for most points in an ACC game. NC State crushed Stanford 59-28 on Saturday to improve to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC in the first meeting between the two programs. The Wolfpack host Duke (6-3, 2-3 ACC) for Senior Day next Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Duke fell 53-31 at Miami (Fla.) on Saturday. NC State had been searching all season in playing a complete game. Whether it was aided by having a much-needed bye week, or facing Stanford (2-7 overall, 1-5 ACC) was a great matchup for them, the Wolfpack took control early in the contest. Scoring in the first quarter had been a struggle for NC State this season. NC State had the first of several big plays on the opening kickoff with senior Donovan Kaufman returning it 45 yards. The Wolfpack capped nine-play drive with redshirt sophomore Daylan Smothers scoring the first of his two touchdowns for an early 7-0 lead.

“I love the way we started, opening drive for a touchdown, and the way we ran the football,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “Our backs ran really determined, offensive line getting good holes and they did stuff with it. I loved how our kickoff return team played today.” Numerous big plays followed that initial surge in the first quarter. Senior defensive end Davin Vann got a big sack and forced fumble, and that set up the second score of the game Kaufman exploded for a 91-yard kickoff return, that helped set up a nine-yard touchdown run by sophomore wide receiver Kevin Concepcion to make it 38-21. Smothers came through with a 52-yard touchdown run to explode to a 45-21 Wolfpack lead. NC State junior running back Jordan Waters sprinted for a 94-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead "If you're around Hollywood [Smothers], he makes everybody around him better," Waters said. "That's why he continues to get better every day. He's going to be a great one for NC State." NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey felt at ease against Stanford’s porous defense, and he disected it going 18-of-20 passing for 234 yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers. Bailey saw his prep team score 50-plus points seven times last year at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High. He was urging the offense to go for 60-plus points against Stanford. “Yeah, it means a lot,” Bailey said. “Most of all, it means a lot to see a win on our record. That 59 is huge. “I said, ‘How does 60 points sound?’ I'm like, ‘Let's go for 60.’”

NC State redshirt freshman running back Daylan "Hollywood" Smothers rushed 16 times for 100 yards and two scores in a win over Stanford on Saturday in Raleigh. (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

The big runs by Smothers and Waters helped led to both rushing for over 100 yards. Waters rushed five times for 115 yards and two scores, and Smothers had 16 carries for 100 yards and two scores. “We had a lot more movement up front [with the offensive line],” Bailey said. “The previous games, we wasn't getting that much movement. We really moved those guys and opened up lanes for our running backs and everything.” Bailey said he really worked during the bye week on knowing what he was doing before the snap. “I got a little antsy with a couple games before, Cal game, but just staying relaxed and having a plan before I even catch the ball,” Bailey said. The defense allowed junior quarterback Ashton Daniels to sprint for a 67-yard touchdown, and freshman tailback Cole Tabb set up a score with a 39-yard run. Daniels struggled throwing the ball, but he rushed 11 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns before NC State junior nose tackle Brandon Cleveland injured him on a roughing the passer penalty. The Cardinal finished with just nine completions, but did rush 39 times for 225 yards and three scores. “We kind of just focus on staying resilient, never letting the bad things, dictate how we're going to come out and play,” Vann said. “We persevere through a lot.” The last time NC State scored over 50 points was a 55-3 win over Charleston Southern on Sept. 10, 2022. The 59 points are the most since the Wolfpack won at South Alabama 63-13 on Sept. 26, 2015. Doeren felt that progress has been building of late and he was glad to see the first downs (25) and explosive plays. “We’ve been really close, really close, and it's just been one thing,” Doeren said. “Whether it's turning the ball over in the red zone, which, you know, unfortunately we did a couple times in a game that cost us. Or a penalty in an inopportune time. “That's what it looks like to stack plays and not beat yourself.”